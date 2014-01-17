Casino Billionaire Elaine Wynn Bought The Most Expensive Painting Ever Sold At Auction

AP Elaine Wynn

The mysterious buyer of a record-setting Francis Bacon painting has been revealed — Elaine Wynn, billionaire co-founder of the Wynn Casino Empire and Stephen Wynn’s ex-wife, spent $US142.4 million on the work of art in a Christie’s auction in November.

The buy set a record for a work of art sold at auction, the Wall Street Journal reports. Wynn put the piece on temporary exhibit at the Portland Art Museum, but her long-term plans for the painting are unclear. It will be on display in Portland until March 30.

“Three Studies of Lucian Freud” depicts Sigmund Freud’s grandson, a fellow painter and friend of Bacon’s.

Bacon is known for his figurative portraits of men. He died in 1992.

Wynn’s estimated net worth is $US1.9 billion, according to the New York Times. She’s director of Wynn Resorts and sits on the board of Wynn Las Vegas.

Here’s the painting:

