Hollywood And Broadway Legend Elaine Stritch Dead At 89

NBC/’30 Rock’ Elaine Stritch was most recently known for playing Alec Baldwin’s outspoken mother on ’30 Rock.’

Actress Elaine Stritchdied Thursday in her home in Birmingham, Mich., at the age of 89.

The Broadway icon, who was most recently known for playing Alec Baldwin’s outspoken mother on “30 Rock,” was a five-time Tony Award nominee and three-time Emmy Award winner.

Stritch starred in Broadway hits such as “Elaine Stritch at Liberty” and “Show Boat,” and was known for her association with Stephen Sondheim.

Her silver screen credits include the 1957 film adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s “A Farewell to Arms” and Woody Allen’s “September,” “Small Time Crooks,” and “Autumn in New York.”

The actress was profiled in the 2013 feature documentary “Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me.”

