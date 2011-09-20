Restaurateur Elaine Kaufman's Memorabilia To Hit The Auction Block

Photo: Wikipedia
Elaine’s was once a popular Upper East Side watering hole in Manhattan that was frequented by writers, celebrities, athletes and Wall Street types.The famed restaurant and bar closed earlier this year after the death of its quirky owner Elaine Kaufman in December 2010.
Now about 250 lots of Kaufman’s artwork, furniture and other memorabilia are being auctioned off on Tuesday by Doyle.
“Elaine lived a long, happy and prosperous life,” Diane Becker, Elaine’s restaurant manager said. “I feel that this is the best- and frankly only – way I know to share Elaine with those she cared about most – her Elaine’s family.”
Large group of Elaine's restaurant ephemera that includes a caricature of Elaine (Estimate $200-300)
Painted papier mache figure of a Christmas carousel horse that hung in Elaine's front window (Estimate $200-300)
Group of printed chapter heading designs for Murder at Elaine's, published serially in High Times, circa 1977 (Estimate $100-200)
Group of restaurant decorations comprising a painted and carved figure of a duck, polo mallet and vintage tennis racket (Estimate $200-300)
Group of eleven photographs mostly depicting Elaine with regular celebrity clients in the restaurant or around the town (Estimate $200-300)
Group of a twelve photographs mostly depicting Elaine with regular celebrity clients in the restaurant or around town (Estimate $250-350)
Pair of transfer printed frosted glass lanterns that hung in the front two windows of Elaine's (Estimate $200-300)
