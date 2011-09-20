Restaurateur Elaine Kaufman's Memorabilia To Hit The Auction Block

Elaine Kaufman

Photo: Wikipedia

Elaine’s was once a popular Upper East Side watering hole in Manhattan that was frequented by writers, celebrities, athletes and Wall Street types.The famed restaurant and bar closed earlier this year after the death of its quirky owner Elaine Kaufman in December 2010.



Now about 250 lots of Kaufman’s artwork, furniture and other memorabilia are being auctioned off on Tuesday by Doyle.

“Elaine lived a long, happy and prosperous life,” Diane Becker, Elaine’s restaurant manager said. “I feel that this is the best- and frankly only – way I know to share Elaine with those she cared about most – her Elaine’s family.”

