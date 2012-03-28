The US Soccer Team Will Not Go To The Olympics After Giving Up This Last Minute Goal

The US soccer team looked poised to move on in CONCACAF Olympic qualifying Monday as they held on to a 3-2 lead going into stoppage time.



But substitute goalkeeper Sean Johnson couldn’t stop a low shot from El Salvador and the game ended in a 3-3 tie. Had Johnson merely held the ball, instead of blocking it, the game would’ve had a different ending.

The US is now eliminated from the qualifiers and will NOT go to the Olympics in Britain this summer. El Salvador will move on to the CONCACAF semifinals.

Watch the devastating goal:



