El Salvador’s millennial president switched up his Twitter bio to call himself ‘the coolest dictator in the world’

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele gestures during a speech for his second anniversary in power on June 1, 2021 in San Salvador, El Salvador. Emerson Flores/APHOTOGRAFIA/Getty Images

El Salvador’s president has proclaimed himself “the coolest dictator in the world.”

Nayib Bukele switched his Twitter bio on Tuesday to give himself the new title.

Bukele’s self-proclaimed title follows mass demonstrations against him in San Salvador.

According to the Associated Press, Bukele switched up his bio twice over the last week, apparently in response to protests in the El Salvadorean capital of San Salvador. Thousands took part in a mass demonstration against Bukele and accused him of accumulating too much power and actively undermining the independence of the country’s justice system.

Bukele rebutted the demonstrators’ position, saying that they were taking to the streets “to fight a dictatorship that doesn’t exist,” per The Washington Post.

Bukele’s New Ideas political party won the presidential election back in 2019 in a landslide by running on an anti-corruption platform. Bukele, who is El Salvador’s first millennial president, campaigned on the slogan: “There’s enough money when no one steals.”

Bukele is also known for introducing bitcoin as a legitimate currency in the country. His government this month even launched a bitcoin wallet called “Chivo” (or “cool” in Salvadoran), and is now in the process of installing “Chivo ATMs” in the US and El Salvador to allow people buy bitcoin or exchange them for cash. However, Insider’s Anna-Catherine Brigida reported that the rollout of bitcoin in El Salvador has been glitchy and continually encounters major technological issues, sparking backlash in the country.

The Guardian separately reported that a top US diplomat based in El Salvador has sounded warnings on the political situation in El Salvador. This was after Salvadoran supreme court justices voted to lift a constitutional ban on consecutive presidential terms, paving the way for Bukele to seek a second term for himself in 2024.

“What are we seeing now? It is a decline in democracy, and that is exactly what is happening,” Jean Manes, the US embassy chargé d’affaires in San Salvador told The Guardian.

Manes was speaking to the press after the US added the five Salvadoran justices to a list of “undemocratic and corrupt actors.” The State Department justified its decision in a statement dated September 20, saying these five justices were all appointed by Bukele’s party through “an unusual process” that violated the Central American country’s constitution.

Bukele responded to the US’s move on Monday, tweeting: “We are nobody’s back yard.”