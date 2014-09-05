El Pollo Loco Shares Pop More Than 4%

El Pollo Loco shares jumped as much as 4.9% in after-hours trading Thursday after reporting strong Q2 earnings and sales.

The Costa Mesa, Calif.-based fire-roasted firm clocked in with profits of $US6.6 million, for adjusted earnings of $US0.16, in-line with expectations. Last year, when the firm was still private, profits came in at $US410,000, or $US0.01/share.

Revenue increased 6.3% year-on-year to $US86.9 million. Analysts were forecasting $US86 million, Marketwatch said.

Sales at newer stores climbed 5.4%, above a company estimate in July, the site said.

“Our success continues to be driven by our compelling value proposition and the growing appeal of healthier, better for you offerings found on our menu,” CEO Steve Sather said in a release. “Our signature, citrus marinated fire grilled chicken and hand chopped entrees offered at quick service price points reinforce our QSR plus positioning.”

