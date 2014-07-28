EL POLLO LOCO CLOSES UP 43%

El Pollo Loco, which soared more than 50% on its market debut Friday, again surged Monday.

Shares in the Costa Mesa-based fire-roasted chicken specialists ended up 43% to $US34.48.

BI’s Hayley Peterson has explained why investors believe Pollo Loco could be the next Chipotle.

Like Chipotle, it’s a fast casual chain that serves Mexican-style food in large portions. Its same-store sales growth rate is comparable to Chipotle’s, and actually surpassed Chipotle’s in 2012 and 2013, according to The Motley Fool‘s Nickey Friedman. El Pollo Loco, which translates to “the crazy chicken,” is also extremely popular. It recently won second place for best-tasting fast food chicken restaurant in the country behind Chick-fil-A in a Consumer Reports survey.

Chipotle shares were flat pre-market.

