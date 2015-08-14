EL POLLO LOCO IS CRASHING

El Pollo Loco shares tanked by up to 13% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company reported quarterly results that missed on revenues.

The restaurant chain posted revenues totaling $US89.5 million, missing the estimate for $US93 million according to Bloomberg. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $US0.18, in line with forecasts.

Comparable store sales, at locations open for at least one year, rose 1.3%, and fell short of the forecast for 3.2%.

The company’s shares soared 55% at its IPO last July. Shares are down 6% year-to-date, and have cratered 50% over the past 12 months.

The stock closed at $US18.51 on Thursday, and the move down in after-hours trading took it to an all-time low.

“Our second quarter results included pro forma net income growth of over 20%, as well as our 16thconsecutive quarter of system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth,” said CEO Steve Sather in the earnings statement.

The Mexican-style chicken chain expects to open as many as 24 restaurants during the fiscal year, and estimates its earnings per share between $US0.67 and $US0.71.

