Spanish Magazine Publishes Controversial Muhammad Cartoon

The Spanish satirical magazine El Jueves is the latest European magazine to publish a picture depicting the prophet Muhammad.Well, sort of.



This week’s issue portrays on its cover a police lineup of men in traditional Islamic outfits, with a title asking, “But how do they know which one is Muhammad?”

Mayte Quílez, editor of El Jueves, told El Huffington Post that the cover “does not intend to portray Muhammad. It’s a parody of the situation we are experiencing.”

“If you can’t depict Muhammad, how do you know it is him in the cartoons?”

Quílez added that the magazine had not been notified of any possible consequences of the cover — but the Spanish newspaper ABC reports that the Spanish embassy in Egypt has asked Spanish nationals in the country to take precautions.

El Jueves is known for its satire, pushing social boundaries through humour. This is not the first time the magazine has referred to drawings of Muhammad on its cover; it paid homage to the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten that published its own images of Muhammad in 2005. The headline depicted El Jueves’ mascot, a joker, saying, “We were going to draw Muhammad, but we shit ourselves!”

Two of the magazine’s cartoonists were also fined in 2007 for depicting Crown Prince Felipe and his wife Letizia having sex, in which the prince stated: “”Do you realise, if you get pregnant this will be the closest thing I’ve done to work in my whole life.”

Just over a week ago, the French magazine Charlie Hebdo incited anger throughout the Islamic community by publishing an issue “guest-edited by ‘Mohammad.'”

