El-Erian: The U.S. Needs A Structural Vision To Solve This Unemployment Crisis

Mohamed El-Erian spoke with CNBC this morning about the state of the “new normal” (which is a phrase we are tired of hearing).



0:45 Unemployment is the serious concern. This is a structural problem that cannot be solved overnight. And it makes the unemployment rate both a lagging and leading indicator.

1:55 Current social safety nets are built assuming that unemployment will not last long, but things are changing and so will the rules.

2:50 People are asking if they have enough self-insurance.

4:15 We are in a structural problem, we need to move away from cyclical solutions, which is difficult prior to an election.

5:00 “Our credit factories are no longer working like they used to, our banks are being de-risked, people…are self insuring.”

5:30 The U.S. needs a structural vision like China and Brazil.

6:15 A credible stress test needs to occur before people know what banks to trust in Europe.

