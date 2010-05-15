El-Erian: "We Are Living Through A Different World"

Pimco’s co-CEO Mohamed El-Erian spoke with CNBC about the European bailout and how PIMCO is preparing for future shocks.



0:05 PIMCO goes away once a year to predict what will happen in the next five years, using speakers, new opinions, and debate to establish company direction

1:15 “We are living through a different world”

1:55 Eurozone bailout is just a temporary fix, this is a long-term solvency issue

