El-Erian: If You Doubt The Danger Of Deflation Get On A Plane And Go To Japan

Mohamed El-Erian of Pimco spoke to CNBC this morning ahead of the Fed’s announcement on how it intends to deal with the current economic situation.



0:40 The Fed will revise its language, point to disinflation, and further explain that there is an uncertain outlook.

1:00 It is unknown whether the Fed will push for more risk taking in the market.

1:30 The country is facing structural problems, and the Fed can’t solve them.

2:15 The Treasury is not likely to step up to solve the problem.

2:50 Anyone who doubts how dangerous deflation is should get on a plane and go to Japan.

3:35 The government has to sell a long term vision on how to increase employment and provide structural solutions.

4:05 We have to be honest about national and global realignments.





