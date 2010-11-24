El-Erian: "What You Advise Your Sister In Ireland Now Is That You’d Say Take Your Money Out Of An Irish Bank"

Mohamed El-Erian of PIMCO has poured gasoline all over the burning fire that is Ireland with his latest comment, according to Bloomberg (via The Guardian).
“What you advise your sister in Ireland now is that you’d say take your money out of an Irish bank and put it in another bank headquartered elsewhere,” El-Erian said. “That’s what happened in Argentina and in emerging economies. People worry about their savings.’
When the world’s leading bond-fund manager makes these sort of statements, people tend to get a bit nervy.
The euro has been falling all morning on continuing uncertainty about the bailout.
For background, here’s how Ireland got into this mess >
