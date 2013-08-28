EL-ERIAN: Here Are 8 Major Unanswered Questions Facing The World Today

Sam Ro
Mohamed El-ErianREUTERS/Daniel MunozMohamed El-Erian, CEO of PIMCO

August has been a relatively quiet month for major market-moving news.

However, the relative calm belies the mountain of uncertainty that the global economy continues to face.

PIMCO’s Mohamed El-Erian has repeatedly warned investors not to get too comfortable.

In an email to Business Insider this morning, El-Erian forwarded his list of 8 major questions facing markets and the economy today.

From El-Erian:

  • Will the Fed taper in September, by how much and why?
  • Who will succeed Ben Bernanke at the Fed?
  • Will Congress flirt with a government shutdown?
  • How will lawmakers handle the debt ceiling?
  • Where will Chancellor Merkel take European policy after her expected victory in upcoming German parliamentary elections?
  • How will official creditors respond to requests additional peripheral funding and the need for further debt reduction?
  • Will Prime Minister Abe come through on Japan’s “third policy arrow”?
  • How will the regional implications of Syria and Egypt play out?

Stocks are down this month, but the S&P 500 is up 14% since the beginning of the year. Will markets continue to climb this wall of worry?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.