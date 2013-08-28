EL-ERIAN: Here Are 8 Major Unanswered Questions Facing The World Today

REUTERS/Daniel MunozMohamed El-Erian, CEO of PIMCO
August has been a relatively quiet month for major market-moving news.
However, the relative calm belies the mountain of uncertainty that the global economy continues to face.
PIMCO’s Mohamed El-Erian has repeatedly warned investors not to get too comfortable.
In an email to Business Insider this morning, El-Erian forwarded his list of 8 major questions facing markets and the economy today.
From El-Erian:
- Will the Fed taper in September, by how much and why?
- Who will succeed Ben Bernanke at the Fed?
- Will Congress flirt with a government shutdown?
- How will lawmakers handle the debt ceiling?
- Where will Chancellor Merkel take European policy after her expected victory in upcoming German parliamentary elections?
- How will official creditors respond to requests additional peripheral funding and the need for further debt reduction?
- Will Prime Minister Abe come through on Japan’s “third policy arrow”?
- How will the regional implications of Syria and Egypt play out?
Stocks are down this month, but the S&P 500 is up 14% since the beginning of the year. Will markets continue to climb this wall of worry?
