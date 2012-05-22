EL-ERIAN: A Greek Exit From The Euro Is 'Probably Inevitable'

Photo: Bloomberg TV

PIMCO CEO and co-CIO Mohamed El-Erian told Bloomberg Radio earlier today that a Greek exit from the euro currency is now “probably inevitable,” and that Europe, Greece, and the international community should begin preparing contingency plans.”A Greek exit will be expensive and messy. It’s probably inevitable, and therefore we should plan for it. And plan for it is not just the Greek government planning for it. The EU needs to find a way to allow Greece to exit the eurozone but remain with the EU to access funds to stabilise the situation.”



He emphasised that this is probably the best of only bad options left on the table for the struggling country:

“The legacy issues are going to be there, but what you’ve got to offer the Greek people is the hope and hopefully the reality of things getting better in the next 3 to 5 years, and you can only do that through a fundamental change of the set-up right now.”

He also told Bloomberg Surveillance radio anchors Ken Prewitt and Tom Keene that he is worried about the prospect of a bank run in Greece—a bank run that could spread to vulnerable countries like Spain and Italy. Although we’ve currently seen a slower “jog” on banks rather than a full-scale panic, he said:

“Jogs have a high risk of turning into bank runs. And that’s why you need to stop them quickly…These things tend to be very nonlinear and that’s why when you get indications that one is happening you need to stop them.”

Last but not least, he called upon Germany to unite with France, Spain, and Italy—the countries he thinks will form the crux of “a smaller and less imperfect eurozone”—to “move quickly if they want to save the eurozone and make it less imperfect.”

