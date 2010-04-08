El Erian Explains Why Greece Is The Starter's Pistol Of The Sovereign Debt Meltdown

Mohamed El-Erian of PIMCO blasted a warning in this morning’s Financial Times on the continuing European sovereign debt crisis.



Greece is still a shambles because no one is willing to lead on the EU-IMF plan, according to El-Erian.

And he says game theory explains it all.

No one wants to act first on Greece

Acting first would make that leader and state lose more

But if all actors abide by the same logic, no one will act

Greece will remain mired in its crisis and the crisis will spread to banks as individuals pull out money and choose not to invest in the country

If the euro zone continues this inaction, it will have an even harder time dealing with potential future crises, like Spain and Italy

