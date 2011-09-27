El-Erian: Get Ready For Another Totally Wild Week In The Markets Thanks To Inept Policymakers

After warning about about an institutional run on French banks last week, PIMCO’s CEO Mohammed El-Erian told Bloomberg that all of Europe will head into recession next year.



In other words, he’s basically given up hope that politicians can solve the fiscal crises in the Eurozone. That inability, in turn, will lead to continued volatility, and another crazy week (or weeks) in the markets.

Here’s what El-Erian wrote in a note for Huffington Post yesterday:

Whether they like it or not, and they do not like it, the global economy and markets will remain in the backseat of a car being driven very erratically by policymakers.

Some of the drivers are yet to explain fully enough where the car is headed. Most seem more interested in arguing among themselves than in looking through the windshield. And the car has used up almost all of its spare tires.

This is especially the case in Europe where policymakers have little — and I stress, little — time left to get their act together. Remember, their dithering and bickering has already allowed the crisis in Greece to spread to far too many parts of the Eurozone…

as of Sunday afternoon, there was still too little progress given the severity of the global situation. Specifically, no detailed agreement had emerged on the specifics of the solution; and the political context on both sides of the Atlantic is not yet conducive enough for their implementation.

Because of this, frequent bouts of extreme volatility are unlikely to disappear any time soon. Brace yourself for another week in which markets fluctuate wildly in response to any and all signs of policy movements, both forward and back. And this will remain the case as long as both the global economy and markets lack proper policy anchoring in America and Europe, the two biggest economic zones in the world.

Basically, as long as the drivers (policy makers) continue on their current course, we’re looking at a car crash waiting to happen. Wear your seat belt.



