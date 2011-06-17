El-Erian Warns Of A "Decade Of Internal Economic Implosion" If Greece Goes Wrong

PIMCO’s Mohamed El-Erian has a piece up at the FT on Greece,



Everything you need to know is in his last paragraph:

Europe faces a moment of truth. The sooner this is recognised, the greater the chance of shifting to a “plan B”. If not the prospects are stark: the already-difficult outlook facing the three bail-out countries (Greece, Ireland and Portugal) will surely be compounded by a decade of internal economic implosion. The task must now be to limit fundamental contagion to countries that are yet to be bailed out (notably Spain), and to maintain the integrity of the Euro. But the time for action is fast running out.

