El-Erian: Another Fiscal Stimulus Will Flop

In the pages of the Washington Post, Mohammed El-Erian argues against the idea, saying it won’t do much good, and that instead, something more structural is called for.

Policymakers must break this active inertia by implementing a structural vision to accompany their current cyclical focus. Measures are needed to address key issues, which include the change in drivers of growth and employment creation; the high risk of skill erosion and lost labour productivity; financial deleveraging in the private sector; debt overhangs; the uncertain regulatory environment; and the unacceptably high risks facing the most vulnerable segments of society.

Talking about making structural revisions sounds good, but it’s the kind of line that drives Paul Krugman nuts.

In fact, back in June, he specifically took umbrage when El-Erian said the same thing (Have you noticed? The big talking heads usually have one or two lines that they keep repeating in editorial after editorial. Only the publication changes.).

Here’s Krugman on El-Erian’s then call for a more structural (and not short-term) focus

I disagree. If anything, we’re suffering from the opposite problem. Talk to German officials about high unemployment and the looming threat of deflation, and they ramble on about the demographic challenge and the cost of pensions.

An interesting question involves the extent to which short-term issues create structural issues.

David Goldman (among others) keeps pointing to this chart, showing the median duration of unemployment as a reason to be negative on the economy, since the longer one is unemployed, the lower the odds they will ever really make it back into the work force, thus, potentially, becoming structurally unemployed, and not merely the victims of a dip in the economy.

