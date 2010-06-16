El-Erian: All It Takes Is One Grain Of Sand To Make The Whole System Fall Part

The doom pals Mohammad El-Erian and Nouriel Roubini were on CNBC this morning. There wasn’t too much new that they said, which is what you’d expect, as they tend to play things close to the vest.



But El-Erian is interesting in this segment, where he talks about investing strategies, and the need to be flexible towards multiple outcomes. And as for the issue of sovereign risk, he notes that while the sand can pile up, it just takes one grain to make the whole thing fall apart.

Watch:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.