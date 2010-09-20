El-Erian: 3 Huge Issues Will Dominate The Week Ahead

In a guest post at FT Alphaville, PIMCO’s Mohamed El-Erian offers up a preview of what should be a pretty exciting week for the global economy.



The big event is obviously the FOMC Tuesday meeting, and the uncertainty surrounding the eventual launching of quantitative easing 2.0 (the current thinking is that it will begin in November, not now).

The other two issues that will dominate the news: European solvency (Ireland, but also Greece, with its spreads blowing out), and the currency battles: The US vs. China vs. Japan vs. Brazil (?).

Enjoy your last few hours of rest, and then get ready for a busy week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.