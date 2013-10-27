98,000 Barcelona Fans Create Incredible Tribute To Cancer-Stricken Coach Before The Real Madrid Game

Barcelona coach Tito Vilanova had to resign this summer to get treatment for throat cancer.

Before today’s El Clasico between Barca and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou, the fans participated in an incredible stadium-wide card stunt to honour Vilano.

The words “Força Tito!” (Catalan for “strength Tito”) stretched along half the stands. The yellow and red of the Catalan flag draped the sections of stands behind the goals.

Here’s what it looked like inside the stadium (via French journalist Henry de Laguerie):

On TV (via @saintmtex):

