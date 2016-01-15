El Chapo was sending flirty texts to a Mexican TV star before he got captured

Ever since Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was recaptured by Mexican authorities, new details have been released about what led up to the drug trafficker’s arrest.

First, when Rolling Stone released an article titled “El Chapo Speaks” the day after the most notorious drug lord was back in the custody of Mexican authorities, it was revealed that actor Sean Penn had met with El Chapo to interview him for the article. Now, new texts intercepted by the authorities show that he appeared to be more interested in meeting the woman who set up the interview with Sean Penn than the actor-turned-journalist.

Kate del Castillo is a Mexican-American actress that had connections with El Chapo and orchestrated the meeting between Chapo and Penn while the former was in hiding. The messages reveal a doting relationship between her and Chapo.

According to the texts, the drug lord did not know who Sean Penn was, and even said he loved del Castillo.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

