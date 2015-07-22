El Chapo's escape house was already built in February 2015

More details keep emerging about the headline-grabbing prison escape earlier this month of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, a notorious Mexican drug lord.

This satellite image shows that in February 2015, six months before his escape, the abandoned construction site that connects the mile-long tunnel to El Chapo’s cell had already been built.

This affirms reports that the notorious drug lord had started planning his escape the moment he was captured.

“El Chapo” was arrested in February 2014, 13 years after his escape from Mexico’s Puente Grande prison. He managed to escape again from a high-security prison on July 11.

According to the Associated Press, US drug agents first got wind that El Chapo was planning an escape in March 2014, one month after his capture. The Mexican government has denied it was ever informed of his plans to escape.

In a cinematic escape, the legendary drug lord fled from the prison through a gap in his shower floor which led to the mile-long, illuminated and ventilated tunnel equipped with a motorcycle built on rails.

The tunnel led to the house showed in the pictures, which had seemingly been built for the sole purpose to help build the tunnel discreetly and help his escape. It was at least half a mile from any other building.

The Mexican government is offering a $US3.8 million reward for Guzman’s recapture, but 10 days after his escape, they do not seem any closer to catching him.

