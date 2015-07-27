'El Chapo' escape house was built 6 months before he broke out of prison

Screengrab/Barbara Tasch/Business Insider Side by side aerial view of the abandoned site El Chapo’s escape tunnel lead to.

New details keep emerging about the headline-grabbing prison escape this month of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, the notorious Mexican drug lord.

This satellite image shows that in February 2015, six months before his escape, the abandoned construction site that connects the mile-long tunnel to Guzmán’s cell had already been built.

This affirms reports that Guzmán started planning his escape almost immediately after he was captured.

AP Mexican police cordon a home near a maximum security prison Altiplano in Almoloya, west of Mexico City, Sunday, July 12, 2015.

Guzmán was arrested in February 2014, 13 years after his escape from Mexico’s Puente Grande prison. He managed to escape again Mexico’s most secure prison on July 11.

According to the Associated Press, US drug agents first got wind that Guzmán was planning an escape in March 2014, a month after his capture. The Mexican government has denied it was ever informed of his plans to escape.

AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin

In what appeared to be a cinematic escape, Guzmán fled from the prison through a gap in his shower floor, which led to the mile-long illuminated and ventilated tunnel equipped with a motorcycle built on rails.

The tunnel led to the house shown in the pictures, which had apparently been built to help build the tunnel discreetly and help his escape. It was at least half a mile from any other building.

The Mexican government is offering a $US3.8 million reward for Guzman’s recapture, but 10 days after his escape, they do not seem any closer to catching him.

Amanda Macias contributed to this report.

NOW WATCH: Check out the hoverbikes that one company is building for the Defence Department



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.