Explore The Secret Underground Tunnels Of The World's Most-Notorious Drug Kingpin

REUTERS/Henry Romero Joaquin ‘Shorty’ Guzman (C) is escorted by soldiers during a presentation at the Navy’s airstrip in Mexico City February 22, 2014.

For 13 years, Mexico’s most powerful drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman lived on the run, staying well ahead of authorities. But it was one slipup — an associate of his being caught on a wiretap — that led to his capture on Feb. 22.

Guzman had a penchant for high-tech gadgetry to keep ahead of authorities, as AP reported on Wednesday. He utilized sophisticated communications equipment and scanners to detect surveillance. But it was his last ditch low-tech underground tunnel that helped him almost get away again.

With Mexican Marines surrounding his house, temporarily hampered by a steel-reinforced door, Guzman fled through a secret door beneath a bathtub into his tunnel network.

From AP:

Guzman fled south to Mazatlan. On his heels, a team of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents set up a base of operations with Mexican marines in the city, according to the current U.S. law-enforcement official. Early Saturday morning, Guzman’s reign came to an end without a shot fired. Marines closed the beachside road in front of the Miramar condominiums, a 10-story, pearl-coloured building with white balconies overlooking the Pacific and a small pool in front.

With the Marines as guides, Reuters photographer Daniel Becerril shows us what those tunnels were like:

REUTERS/Daniel Becerril A Mexican marine lifts a bathtub that leads to a tunnel and exits in the city’s drainage system at one of the houses of Joaquin ‘Chapo’ Guzman in Culiacan.

REUTERS/Daniel Becerril A steel ladder leads to the bottom of a removable bathtub at one of the houses of Joaquin ‘Chapo’ Guzman, inside a tunnel leading to the city’s drainage system in Culiacan

REUTERS/Daniel Becerril The bottom of a removable bathtub at one of the houses of Joaquin ‘Chapo’ Guzman is seen inside a tunnel leading to the city’s drainage system in Culiacan

REUTERS/Daniel Becerril A steel ladder leads to the bottom of a removable bathtub at one of the houses of Joaquin ‘Chapo’ Guzman, inside a tunnel leading to the city’s drainage system in Culiacan

REUTERS/Daniel Becerril A tunnel from one of the houses of Joaquin ‘Chapo’ Guzman leading to the city’s drainage system is pictured in Culiacan.

REUTERS/Daniel Becerril An open steel door leads from a tunnel underneath one of the houses of Joaquin ‘Chapo’ Guzman to the city’s drainage system in Culiacan

REUTERS/Daniel Becerril An open steel door leads from the city’s drainage system to a tunnel underneath one of the houses of Joaquin ‘Chapo’ Guzman in Culiacan.

REUTERS/Daniel Becerril A Reuters journalist stands outside a steel door leading from the city’s drainage system into a tunnel underneath one of the houses of Joaquin ‘Chapo’ Guzman in Culiacan

REUTERS/Daniel Becerril Journalists use flashlights while walking through the city’s drainage system towards a tunnel that comes out of one of the houses of Joaquin ‘Chapo’ Guzman in Culiacan

REUTERS/Daniel Becerril Part of the city’s drainage system which leads to a tunnel underneath one of the houses of Joaquin ‘Chapo’ Guzman is seen in Culiacan

REUTERS/Daniel Becerril A Mexican Marine points his weapon in the city’s drainage system after walking through a connecting tunnel underneath the houses of Mexican kingpin Joaquin ‘Chapo’ Guzman during a presentation for the media in Culiacan.

REUTERS/Daniel Becerril A Mexican Marine stands in the city’s drainage system after walking through a connecting tunnel underneath the houses of Mexican kingpin Joaquin ‘Chapo’ Guzman.

REUTERS/Daniel Becerril A drain exit which leads to a tunnel underneath one of the houses of Joaquin ‘Chapo’Guzman is seen in a neighbourhood in Culiacan

