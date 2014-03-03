Explore The Secret Underground Tunnels Of The World's Most-Notorious Drug Kingpin

For 13 years, Mexico’s most powerful drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman lived on the run, staying well ahead of authorities. But it was one slipup — an associate of his being caught on a wiretap — that led to his capture on Feb. 22.
Guzman had a penchant for high-tech gadgetry to keep ahead of authorities, as AP reported on Wednesday. He utilized sophisticated communications equipment and scanners to detect surveillance. But it was his last ditch low-tech underground tunnel that helped him almost get away again.
With Mexican Marines surrounding his house, temporarily hampered by a steel-reinforced door, Guzman fled through a secret door beneath a bathtub into his tunnel network.
From AP:
Guzman fled south to Mazatlan. On his heels, a team of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents set up a base of operations with Mexican marines in the city, according to the current U.S. law-enforcement official.
Early Saturday morning, Guzman’s reign came to an end without a shot fired. Marines closed the beachside road in front of the Miramar condominiums, a 10-story, pearl-coloured building with white balconies overlooking the Pacific and a small pool in front.
With the Marines as guides, Reuters photographer Daniel Becerril shows us what those tunnels were like:
