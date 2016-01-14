A shirt made famous by a drug lord is flying off shelves

Last Friday, Mexican authorities recaptured notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán six months after he escaped from prison.

In a bizarre twist, it turns out that actor Sean Penn had met with the kingpin, and published an article about him in Rolling Stone.

As the story unfolds, it only gets more odd. The shirts El Chapo wore in the pictures accompanying the Rolling Stone article are flying off both physical and digital shelves.

The striped shirt sported by the drug trafficker in a photo with Penn was sold out at a store in Texas, and a blue shirt with a paisley print featured in a separate photograph was also in high demand.

Los Angeles-based company Barabas makes both shirts, and even rebranded them, calling them “El Chapo shirts” in online ads. The store manager told TMZ that sales for the shirt have spiked so much since Penn’s article that the website crashed on Tuesday.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

