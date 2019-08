Sean Penn got in contact with Joaquín Guzmán Loera, “El Chapo” and spoke with him for seven hours. Penn later sent Loera a series of questions which he answered on video. This video, brokered by Mexican actress Kate del Castillo, eventually led to his capture.

