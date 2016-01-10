Infamous drug kingpin 'El Chapo' is headed back to the same prison in Mexico he escaped from

Mexican officials said that captured drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán will be headed back to the same prison he escaped from last year, according to CNN.

In July 2015, Guzmán — known as the boss of the Sinaloa cartel — used a custom-built tunnel to escape from Altiplano prison, considered Mexico’s most fortified. This was the fourth time the drug lord had escaped from confinement.

The 57-year-old Guzmán was captured Friday after a months-long manhunt involving Mexican marines, US Drug Enforcement Administration agents, and US Marshals.

As Guzmán faces multiple federal drug trafficking charges in both the US and Mexico, some American officials are calling for him to be extradited to the US, citing El Chapo’s track record escaping from Mexican prisons.

“El Chapo has proven time and time again that Mexican prisons are no match for his network of criminals or his desire to escape prison,” Rep. Michael McCaul, the chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, said in a statement.

“He needs to be brought to the United States where he faces multiple charges and where we know he will not be able to escape from incarceration. We cannot afford to allow this murderous kingpin to slip through the bonds of justice again.”

