A Mexican company trolled the government with this popular El Chapo Halloween costume

With Halloween less than three weeks away, a Mexican company is in overdrive to produce an additional 1,000 costumes ofMexican kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, ABC 7 reports.

Mercado Libre sells the latex mask and prison garb for $US24 ($US390 Mexican peso), SinEmbargo reports.

Stamped in red ink on the back of the costume is “#NoEraPenal de Máxima seguridad” which translates to “it was not a maximum security prison,” Tabasco Hoy reports.

The text infers the mishandlings by the Mexican government after the fugitive drug lord used an elaborate tunnel underneath his prison cell to break out of a Mexican maximum-security prison for a second time.

