'El Chapo' Guzmán's sons are teasing the world about the drug kingpin's whereabouts

Eleven weeks after Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, the world’s most notorious drug kingpin, broke out of a Mexican maximum-security prison (for the second time), the Sinaloa cartel chief’s sons continue to tease the world about his whereabouts.

On August 31, an account reportedly belonging to the son of Guzmán posted a photo

purporting to show him with his father in Costa Rica.

In the center of the photo, holding a mobile phone and wearing sunglasses, is Alfredo Guzmán, 29, flanked by two men whose faces are obstructed by emoticons.

Supplementing the picture, Guzmán wrote a message that roughly translates to: Pleased to be here, you already know with whom.

The fugitive drug lord is believed to be the man wearing a green plaid shirt with only his mouth, mustache, and part of his upper body visible.

The tweet posted at 11:59 a.m., was geotagged to a location in Costa Rica.

However, several observers in Mexico voiced doubts both that the man in the photo is the Sinaloa cartel’s leader and that the picture was even taken in Costa Rica.

Almost four weeks after Guzmán’s tweet stirred authorities, an account reportedly belonging to his 32-year-old brother, Ivan Guzmán, published the same photo but without the emoticons.

Here’s the tweet:

The first photo that Alfredo Guzmán tweeted was reportedly on the radar of Mexican and US authorities.

“Yes, we are aware of the photo. It’s a few days old now,” Daniel Lee, a spokesman for the Mexican attorney general’s office, told CNN.

