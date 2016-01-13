Here's 'El Chapo' Guzmán's latest mugshot

Last July 11, the leader of one of the world’s largest drug empires casually stood up from his bed, walked to the far corner of his maximum-security prison cell, and escaped through a sophisticated, custom-engineered tunnel system — a jailbreak that confirmed for many either the scope of the Mexican authorities’ incompetence or the depth of their corruption.

Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán managed to avoid capture for nearly six months — until Mexican marines zeroed in on the Sinaloa cartel boss’ hideout in Los Mochis, Mexico, during operation “Black Swan” on late last week.

Guzmán, back in Altiplano, Mexico’s most-fortified prison and the same complex he escaped from in July, was photographed and booked as prisoner #3870-AJ-08-01-16.

View the mugshot below:

