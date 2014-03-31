The World's Most Notorious Drug Kingpin: 'I'm A Farmer'

REUTERS/Henry Romero Joaquin ‘Shorty’ Guzman is escorted by soldiers during a presentation at the Navy’s airstrip in Mexico City February 22, 2014.

Notorious drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman told authorities that he is just a farmer who makes 20,000 pesos ($1,500 U.S. dollars) per year, according to a transcript of statements he gave the day after being arrested last month.

“I’m a farmer,” the 56-year-old told investigators when asked his profession, according to documents obtained by Excelsior.

Guzman’s Sinaloa cartel is Mexico’s dominant drug trafficking organisation. It supplies an estimated 80% of the heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine (street value: $US3 billion) that enters the Chicago region each year.

Guzman’s bodyguard and secretary for the last few years told a very different story after the two were captured in the seaside area of Mazatlan on Feb. 22, Tim Johnson of McClatchy reports.

Carlos Manuel Hoo Ramirez, a former army commando known as El Condor,

told authorities that he and Guzman had been using tunnels and drainage ditches to move between five safe houses in the city of Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa state, over the past three years.

Ramirez also reportedly said that Guzman always had two planes on standby to fly him anywhere and switched his Blackberry mobile phones every week.

Guzman reportedly used top-of-the-line gadgetry to avoid surveillance for more than a decade. His net worth is widely assumed to be north of $US1 billion.

Nevertheless, El Chapo told authorities that he doesn’t “belong to any cartel or have any cartel,” that he doesn’t own a phone or email, and that he planted corn, sorghum, and safflower.

