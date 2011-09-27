FOR SALE: A $35 Million Estate In California That's Perfect For Horse Lovers

Photo: via JustLuxe

El Campeon Farms in Hidden Valley, California, considered by many to be the premier equestrian property on the west coast, has been listed for sale at $35 million via Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate.

Situated on 158 acres of pristine, sustainable land, the El Campeon is known for hosting movie productions and serving as a training ground for Olympic athletes.Residential elements include a main house with three en suite bedrooms and two offices, cottages, a ranch manager’s house, ranch office and staff apartments, totaling nine bedrooms and 15 baths in all.

The world-class equestrian facilities include indoor and outdoor riding rings with Klinkert footing systems, a 200,000-square-foot Grand Prix grass arena, a 200-ton hay barn, solar power systems, a European horse exerciser, sand and grass paddocks, a complete set of jumps, a state-of-the-art 40-stall horse barn with veterinary facilities, and a tractor barn and machinery shops.

The picturesque acreage features a pond with a stream, a bridge, waterfall, dock and water wheel, wildflower meadow and riding trails. Hidden Valley is a peaceful enclave located between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles. Visit HiltonHyland.com to learn more.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.