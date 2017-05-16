These heat-resistant gloves let you use your hands while you grill for more flexibility and dexterity

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Grilling is one of those hallmark activities that signifies summer.

Whether it’s maintaining a grill or getting the most out of one, having the right materials goes a long way.

Doing away with concerns over getting burnt and adding dexterity back into the process goes a long way in making grilling more fun to do. The 4,000-plus people who reviewed the #1 best-selling grill gloves on Amazon could tell you the same thing.

With a 4.6-star rating, the Ekogrips BBQ grill gloves will deliver on heat resistance. According to their product description, they’re the only grilling gloves endorsed by Martha Stewart and Andrew Zimmern, which is a feat worth mentioning.

The Ekogrips are made out of thick silicone that’s both FDA approved and BPA free. The material will protect your hands, wrists, and part of your arms in heat up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning you’re safe to handle meat while it’s grilling or dig a potato out of boiling water without risking burns. Being able to use your hands instead of solely relying on grill tongs means more flexibility and dexterity, so you’ll be able to flip ribs or move around the burgers more intuitively than otherwise.

They’re waterproof, absorb odours, and, depending on the size, pretty loose — so you can get them on and off easily even if you’re sweating on a hot day. They will be easy to clean up thanks to the silicone, and for the same reason, they won’t take in any of the juices like fabric mitts.

If you want increased movement while grilling or the ability to pick up hot grates or meat directly from the grill, these are an inexpensive and highly popular option.

More from Insider Picks:

If you want to see more from Insider Picks, we’re collecting emails for an upcoming newsletter. You’ll be the first to hear about the stuff we cover. Click here to sign up .

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. We frequently receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product is featured or recommended. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

This article originally appeared at Insider Picks. Copyright 2017. Follow Insider Picks on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.