Ejection Of Georgia Player Is Exactly Why Everybody Hates College Football's Targeting Rule

Georgia lost one of their best defensive players in the first half against Vanderbilt when he was ejected for targeting the quarterback.

Defensive end Ray Drew was rushing the quarterback and shoved him to the ground after the ball was thrown. The helmets of the two players did make contact, but Drew did not appear to “target” the quarterback’s helmet, which is usually defined as lowering and intentionally using the helmet to make contact (cont. below)…

All targeting ejections are reviewed and this ejection was upheld.

Obviously the NCAA wants to reduce the amount of contact above the shoulders. But unfortunately, the new rule seemingly gives the officials too much power to eject a player and not enough power to use proper judgment.

Ultimately, teams and fans will continue to hate this rule if players are ejected for what is a seemingly normal football play in which there is incidental contact between helmets.

