MAPS: 4 different ways of looking at risk in the world

Different countries face different problems.

Some nations struggle with security issues, while others are crippled by ineffective governments.

With that in mind, the Economist Intelligence Unit assessed risk across 180 countries around the world in terms of various indicators.

We put together world maps from the EIU that present risk scores for several different factors, as well as one for overall risk.

Check them out below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.