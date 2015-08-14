MAPS: 4 different ways of looking at risk in the world

Different countries face different problems.
Some nations struggle with security issues, while others are crippled by ineffective governments.
With that in mind, the Economist Intelligence Unit assessed risk across 180 countries around the world in terms of various indicators.
We put together world maps from the EIU that present risk scores for several different factors, as well as one for overall risk.
Check them out below.
Somalia has been struggling to rebuild itself after 25 years of civil war, during which the country was without a formal parliament.
Meanwhile, Iraq is has seen increased violence due to ISIS, and Syria continues to be plagued by a civil war.
Source: EIU
Iran is the wild card on the world stage as investors, politicians, and regular citizens anxiously await sanctions relief. Additionally, everyone's unsure what the return of Iranian oil means for the markets.
Meanwhile, North Korea continues to be largely closed off from the rest of the world, and extremely-poor Sudan lost approximately three-fourths of its oil production after South Sudan seceded in 2011.
Source: EIU
Somalia is also number one risky in terms of government effectiveness, followed by Syria and Turkmenistan.
Somalia's president is currently facing accusations over corruption. Most recently, over 90 Somali lawmakers 'lodged a vote of no confidence in President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud, accusing him of violating the constitution,' according to a report by Bloomberg.
Meanwhile Turkmenistan's leader granted himself unlimited power and misuses the revenues from the nation's vast energy reserves.
Source: EIU
In 2011, anti-government protests in Syria turned violent, and then escalated into a 'full-scale war.' To date over 200,000 Syrians have lost their lives, and over 11 million have been forced out of their homes, according to data from BBC.
More recently, the situation has 'mushroomed into a brutal proxy war that has drawn in regional and world powers,' according to the BBC. Iran and Russia have supported Assad's regime, while Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the US, UK, and France have supported the Sunni-dominated opposition.
Source: EIU, BBC
