Either Sarah Palin Supports 'Don't Ask Don't Tell' Repeal Or She Doesn't Know How To Use The ReTweet Button

Welcome back to the overly examined life of Sarah Palin‘s Twitter feed.



Last night Palin re-Tweeted this from “openly gay, pro-choice, gun owning, pro-death penalty, voted-for-President Reagan progressive” Tammy Bruce.

Cue morning speculation.

The Tweet is notable (and it is notable beyond the media’s over-interest in all things Palin) because it marks the first time Palin has ‘spoken’ publicly about the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell repeal.

Admittedly, this is a rather back-handed (some might say cowardly) way to deal with an issue that has dominated the public debate for the last 6 months or so. Especially for a woman who likes to talk about the ‘troops’ so much. But it’s a comment nonetheless, from the GOP’s highest profile 2012 presidential candidate.

Her silence up till now could perhaps be chalked up to a concern about offending former running-mate and DADT opposer John McCain. But I suspect it’s more likely, at least in the aftermath of last month’s vote, that she simply did not want to give President Obama any credit for what was without question the highlight of his year. If you don’t have anything nice to say, etc.

Instead, with the RT she manages to support an issue that has widespread support across the nation, and does so without having to mention any victory on the President’s part. So, perhaps less back-handed than the most recent display of her usual media genius. Bruce’s responses below.

