Either Mark Zuckerberg Got A Whole Lot Less Private Or Facebook's CEO Doesn't Understand The Company's New Privacy Settings

When Facebook’s new privacy settings were rolled out yesterday, many privacy gurus complained that the default setting was for “Everyone” to have access to your Facebook profile, meaning users had to be proactive about limiting access to their accounts. The Electronic Frontier Foundation said the “new ‘privacy’ changes are clearly intended to push Facebook users to publicly share even more information than before.”



Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg either missed that article or doesn’t care. Back in October, I checked the Facebook profiles of the Facebook executive team, and found their privacy settings to be quite high. I wrote of Zuckerberg’s profile at that time:

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO – You can see his photo, his networks (Facebook and Harvard alum), and a list of his 889 friends, but that’s it. You can’t add him as a friend, but you can send him a message. via How much privacy does the Facebook executive team have?

Well, that’s changed. His profile is now on uber-public settings. I can see his wall, his photo albums, and his events calendar. Zuckerberg recently became a fan of Taylor Swift, uploaded graphic photos of “The Great Goat Roast of 2009″ three months ago, and plans to attend the Facebook holiday party on Friday night. I can even tell you where it’s going to be held.

You can check out his profile here. Here are some screen grabs:

Zuckerberg’s profile to a non-friend. It looks like most of his activity is public:

Here’s Zuckerberg’s event calendar. He’s RSVPed yes for the Facebook holiday party, Cirque Fantastique, at the SF Design centre Galleria in San Francisco Friday night:

And Zuckerberg’s photo albums. I was able to access them all, as I assume you will be able to if he leaves his privacy settings as is. Did he really intend for the world to see him eating goat in someone’s backyard?

Is Mark Zuckerberg’s reaction to privacy complaints to lead by example and let 350 million Facebook users peruse his Facebook activity? Or is the company’s own CEO confused by the changes, and exposing more to the world than he intended?

Read more by Kashmir Hill at True Slant >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.