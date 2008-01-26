Eisner: Looking For Next 'Prom Queen'

Michael Eisner’s Vuguru, the micro-studio behind “Prom Queen”, is at it again. It will produce 50 two-minute webisodes based on the upcoming novel “Foreign Body,” by Robin Cook, the NY Post reports. The series will be a prequel to the book, published by Bertelsmann’s Penguin, about a series of unexplained deaths in foreign hospitals. No details on distribution, but we’re assuming you’ll be able to see it, among other places, on Veoh, where Eisner’s Tornante investment vehicle holds a stake.

The Post says the webisodes will be ad-supported, but has no other details on how the series will be financed or where it will air. We’d guess that Penguin is picking up part of the tab, since the videos will run in advance of the book, which hits shelves Aug. 5. Eisner said the first season of “Prom Queen” cost a mere $2,500 per two-minute episode, but that has ballooned to $10,000 in subsequent deals.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.