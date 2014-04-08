A Before And After Photo Of The 17th Hole At The Masters After Its Iconic Tree Got Destroyed

Augusta National will look slightly different during this year’s Masters.

There are unconfirmed reports that the course looks a little airier after ice storms this winter shredded the leaves off many of the trees.

The biggest confirmed change is on the 17th hole, where the iconic Eisenhower Tree is gone. It got destroyed by a storm in February.

“We obtained opinions from the best arborists available and, unfortunately, were advised that no recovery was possible,” Augusta president Billy Payne said.

The tree, which sat on the left side of the fairway 210 yards from the tee, befuddled players for decades. It got its name after president Eisenhower officially proposed chopping it down because he hit it so many times.

This weekend the official Augusta Instagram account posted a photo of the new view from the tee.

Here’s the before (top) and after (bottom):

They also posted the final picture of the tree in all its glory.

Here’s what it looks like now, without the tree up on the left:

