Check Out The Misogynistic Rules Einstein Made For His Wife





In 1914, Einstein’s marriage to his first wife Mileva Maric was deteriorating, but he thought he knew how he could turn things around with a list of rules. Not surprisingly, it didn’t: Mileva divorced him shortly thereafter.

We came across this list recently in the Daily Mail, sourced to Walter Isaacson’s Einstein: His Life and Universe:



Photo: listsofnote.com





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.