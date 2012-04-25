Check Out The Misogynistic Rules Einstein Made For His Wife

Ashley Lutz

 

In 1914, Einstein’s marriage to his first wife Mileva Maric was deteriorating, but he thought he knew how he could turn things around with a list of rules. Not surprisingly, it didn’t: Mileva divorced him shortly thereafter.

We came across this list recently in the Daily Mail, sourced to Walter Isaacson’s Einstein: His Life and Universe:

einstein list

Photo: listsofnote.com


