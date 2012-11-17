Einstein's Brain Holds Secrets Of His Extreme Intelligence

Photo: AP

A new analysis of photographs of Albert Einstein’s brain has revealed special features that could be what gave him his amazing smarts.The researchers compared 14 pictures of Einstein’s brain to 85 brain scans from “normal” people.



“Although the overall size and asymmetrical shape of Einstein’s brain were normal, the prefrontal, somatosensory, primary motor, parietal, temporal and occipital cortices were extraordinary,” study researcher Dean, of Florida State University said in a statement. “These may have provided the neurological underpinnings for some of his visuospatial and mathematical abilities, for instance.”

Falk’s findings were published today Nov 16 in the journal Brain. Here are some of the images:

Photo: National Museum of Health and Medicine

Photo: National Museum of Health and Medicine

Photo: National Museum of Health and Medicine

