Einstein the parrot can sing and make spaceship noises

Einstein the parrot is an African grey who can sing and make at least 200 different noises.

The bird, who has just turned 30, has been attracting attention at Zoo Knoxville for her impressive range of skills. Einstein works with her trainer Adam Patterson at the zoo.

Watch the video to see the amazing array of sounds the parrot can make.

Produced by Joe Daunt

