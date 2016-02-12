The amazing life of Albert Einstein, an underestimated genius whose childhood nickname was 'the dopey one'

Getty Images Albert Einstein at his desk in 1929.

On Thursday, a team of physicists heard and recorded the sound of two black holes colliding 1.3 billion light-years away, and in doing so, they have opened a new era of astronomy.

Thursday’s discovery, helps validate a prediction Albert Einstein made a century ago.

Einstein, revered for his scientific intellect, laid the foundations for modern-day physics and earned him introductions with some of the most exclusive people on Earth.

His opinions on race, politics, and war were also incredibly progressive for their time. Some even say that we will never see the likes of another Einstein again.

Here’s how a man, who “had no understanding of how to relate to people,” became history’s most beloved scientist.

