EINHORN WINS

We bet he’s wearing a big smile right now.

David Einhorn is celebrating right now.His big bet against Green Mountain Coffee just paid off, with shares tanking 27% in after hours trading since the earnings announcement.



That could all be because the firm generated only $711 million in revenue—a $49 million miss.

Otherwise, Green Mountain reported EPS right on the mark and raised estimates for 2012.

