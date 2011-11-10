EINHORN WINS

David Einhorn is celebrating right now.His big bet against Green Mountain Coffee just paid off, with shares tanking 27% in after hours trading since the earnings announcement.
That could all be because the firm generated only $711 million in revenue—a $49 million miss.
Otherwise, Green Mountain reported EPS right on the mark and raised estimates for 2012.
More on those earning results right here.
