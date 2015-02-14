David Einhorn sold 566,500 shares of Apple

Hedge fund manager David Einhorn has trimmed his Apple stake in the last quarter of 2014, according to his fund’s latest 13F filing.

During the fourth quarter, Greenlight Capital sold 566,500 shares of Apple. Still, the fund held just over 8.6 million shares even after the sales, according to the filing.

In his fourth quarter letter to investors, Einhorn wrote that Apple was one of the fund’s “significant winners.”

Apple remains one of Greenlight’s top stock holdings.

Hedge funds only have to disclose their long equity holdings in 13Fs. These filings come out 45 days after the end of each quarter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.