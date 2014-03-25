David Einhorn Knows The Name Of The Anonymous Blogger Who Revealed One Of His Investments

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson President of Greenlight Capital David Einhorn

Greenlight Capital, the hedge fund run by David Einhorn, has discovered the identity of the anonymous Seeking Alpha blogger that revealed one of the fund’s stock positions.

“Greenlight has identified the anonymous blogger and has resolved the matter privately to our satisfaction,” the fund said in an emailed statement to Business Insider.

Greenlight Capital has also dropped its court proceeding against Seeking Alpha, ValueWalk’s Jacob Wolinsky points out.

Last month, the hedge fund had filed a court petition requesting that popular stock blogging website Seeking Alpha reveal the identity of an anonymous blogger called “Valuable Insights.”

Greenlight alleged that Valuable Insights disclosed the hedge fund’s trade secrets and breached confidentiality by revealing his fund’s stake in Micron Technology before it was made public. Einhorn publicly revealed the position at a charity hedge fund conference in late November.

What’s more is Greenlight said in the court petition the only folks aware of the Micron stake were Greenlight employees, counsel and prime brokers. Those people have a contractual or fiduciary responsibility to keep these investments confidential.

Here’s Valuable Insight’s Seeking Alpha profile:

