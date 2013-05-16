David Einhorn Made A Huge Bet On Apple

Reuters/ Mike SegarBillionaire hedge funder David Einhorn, who runs Greenlight Capital, just released filed his fund’s latest 13F for the first-quarter ended March 31st.



According to the securities filing, Greenlight held 2,397,706 shares of Apple in Q1.

Greenlight owned 1,307,006 shares and 275,000 call options in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Just a reminder, hedge funds only have to disclose their long holdings in these regulatory filings.

Einhorn has famously been agitating Apple to do more with its cash holdings.

