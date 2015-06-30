David Einhorn is out at the World Series of Poker after a brutal hand

Poker playing hedge fund manager David Einhorn was eliminated from the World Series of Poker $US111,111 High Roller for One Drop tournament on Sunday.

Greenlight Capital’s CEO had an Ace/Queen in his hand on a Queen, 10, 5 flop (the first three cards dealt face up on the table). It looked like he had it in the bag.

Unfortunately, someone else at his table had a Queen and a 10 in their hand and beat his pair of Queens and Ace kicker. Ouch.

Einhorn was playing for Facing History And Ourselves, a charity organisation that fights racism and antisemitism by using history to teach tolerance. He still has the main event at the WSOP to look forward to though.

Right now, 46 out of the 135 entrants remain in the One Drop event, which raises funds for charity and has a prize pool of $US14,249,925.

Poker pro Daniel Coleman is currently in the lead. There are a number of pros playing, including previous bracelet winners Phil Hellmuth and Andy Frankenberger. Activist hedge fund manager Clifton Robbins, the founder of Blue Harbour Group, is currently in 14th place.

Check out some of Einhorn’s highlights below:

First break. Nothing exciting. Started with 300k. I have about 308k. Table seems fine. People are quiet.

— David Einhorn (@davidein) June 28, 2015

After a long period of card dead, I lost 1/3 of chips against a turned gutshot straight held by 5-4suited. Well, better than last time. Ugh

— David Einhorn (@davidein) June 28, 2015

Grounded down to 85k, doubled with AKo vs AQs, chipped up. 295k at the dinner break. Happy to be back in the game.

— David Einhorn (@davidein) June 29, 2015

4th break. 375k. The highlight was all in with AK vs AK. We spilt the pot and divided the blinds and antes!! Cost of poker is going up.

— David Einhorn (@davidein) June 29, 2015

My a9 cracked a very good player’s KK and busted him. Lucky me. 650k. Half the field is gone.

— David Einhorn (@davidein) June 29, 2015

Just when it looked fun. aQ on a q-10-5 flop. Ran into q-10. Arghh. Try again at the main event. A fun day.

— David Einhorn (@davidein) June 29, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.