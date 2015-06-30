David Einhorn is out at the World Series of Poker after a brutal hand

Julia La Roche
David EinhornTwitter.com/davideinDavid Einhorn

Poker playing hedge fund manager David Einhorn was eliminated from the World Series of Poker $US111,111 High Roller for One Drop tournament on Sunday. 

Greenlight Capital’s CEO had an Ace/Queen in his hand on a Queen, 10, 5 flop (the first three cards dealt face up on the table). It looked like he had it in the bag.

Unfortunately, someone else at his table had a Queen and a 10 in their hand and beat his pair of Queens and Ace kicker. Ouch.

Einhorn was playing for Facing History And Ourselves, a charity organisation that fights racism and antisemitism by using history to teach tolerance. He still has the main event at the WSOP to look forward to though.

Right now, 46 out of the 135 entrants remain in the One Drop event, which raises funds for charity and has a prize pool of $US14,249,925.

Poker pro Daniel Coleman is currently in the lead. There are a number of pros playing, including previous bracelet winners Phil Hellmuth and Andy Frankenberger. Activist hedge fund manager Clifton Robbins, the founder of Blue Harbour Group, is currently in 14th place. 

Check out some of Einhorn’s highlights below: 

 

